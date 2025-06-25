Sreeleela Out: Bhagyashree Borse to Romance Akhil Akkineni in Lenin

Actress Sreeleela has shot to quick fame by doing multiple films in Tollywood across star heroes. Like with numerous heroines and actresses, fans have lapped her up and made her a true-blue star in the Telugu Film Industry. Sreeleela has also earned accolades for her empathetic actions, such as adopting young children from orphanages, which further emphasizes her reputation as a kind-hearted person.

Of late, the actress has been looking to explore opportunities outside Telugu cinema, which is a natural progression for any actress. Currently, Sreeleela has a Hindi film on her hands that has finished shooting. The movie, Aashiqui 3, will feature Sreeleela opposite Kartik Aaryan.

There have also been reports of her getting to star opposite Ibrahim Ali Khan, but no official confirmation has been made yet. Sreeleela will also be seen in Siva Karthikeyan's Parasakthi, directed by Sudha Kongara. Now, owing to these multiple projects, the actress had reportedly decided to walk out of Akhil Akkineni's upcoming film, Lenin.

Directed by Murali Kishore Abburu, Lenin's glimpse was released in April, and now with Sreeleela walking out of the project, Bhagyashree Borse is rumored to be the next heroine in place of Leela. The movie's team is yet to confirm the same, but reports likely indicate that Sreelela had already informed the production of her decision, and Bhagyashree's signing is more or less confirmed.

This decision of Sreeleela raises the question: Is she slowly moving out of Tollywood to explore opportunities in Tamil and Hindi? Only time will tell the answer to this.