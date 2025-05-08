Samantha Told Subham News in Single Phone Call

It’s well known that star actress Samantha has ventured into film production. Her first film, Subham, under her own banner Tralala Movie Pictures, is all set to release on May 9. Directed by Praveen Kandregula, the film has Samantha’s full attention right now. She's taken the lead in promoting the movie and is actively participating in interviews and media interactions.

Samantha is also roping in her friends to support the film’s promotions. In a recent fun video with comedian Vennela Kishore, she’s seen asking him, “Aren’t you coming to the premiere of my film Subham?” Kishore tries to mention that his own film, #Single, is also releasing on the same day (May 9), but Samantha cuts him off, saying, “You and your family are definitely coming, right? This is my first production — you can’t miss it!” She finishes the video by firmly declaring that he is coming.

She shared the video on Instagram with the caption: “Told Vennela Kishore ‘Subham’ in just one phone call... releasing in theatres on May 9.” The video quickly went viral on social media.