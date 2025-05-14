Samantha Confirms Relationship with Raj Nidimoru After Subham Success?

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is experiencing immense joy due to the immense success of her upcoming film Subham, which is directed by Praveen Kandergula and written by Vasanth Maringanti. The movie had a worldwide release, and right from the premiere shows, the response has been unanimously positive for Subham.

In her debut attempt as a producer for Tralala Moving Pictures, Samantha has chosen the right script that not only entertains but also makes audiences think about the end. The jokes are wholesome, and although this might explain why Subham did not attract a larger audience, families still watched and supported the film.

The movie is a profitable venture overall for Tralala Moving Pictures, and Samantha is filled with gratitude for her fans who made Subham a hit at the box office. Ever since the film's release, the actress has been sharing genuine reactions from fans on her social media. The team is also planning to do a tour of AP to see the love and affection from fans toward their film.

Samantha took to Instagram to write an emotional post about what the journey means to her. The actress' rumored boyfriend, Raj Nidimoru, is also seen in the post as she shared a photo of them sitting in a flight, with Samantha all smiles and looking at peace by Raj's side.

For Subham's movie, Raj Nidimoru is credited as the creative producer, and the team has taken multiple turns to thank the reputed director for his contributions toward the film. Samantha has mentioned multiple times that she will never talk about her personal life going forward in interviews.

But, for fans, these photos are enough to suggest that the actress is in a happy place personally as well. Samantha has two upcoming projects—one is Rakt Brahmand, directed by Raj and DK. The other one is Maa Inti Bangaram, which will be Tralala's second production.