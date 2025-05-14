Iyer in Arabia OTT Release on May 16: Where to Watch Dhyan Sreenivasan’s Malayalam Comedy Movie

The Malayalam comedy Iyer in Arabia, which received positive feedback during its theatrical release in February 2024, is now gearing up for its OTT debut. The movie will premiere on Sun NXT on May 16, 2025.

The film follows the humorous journey of an orthodox Brahmin family as they travel to the Middle East. The protagonist, Iyer, is a traditional man deeply attached to his beliefs. However, his world is turned upside down when he finds out that his son is planning to marry a girl from a different faith. In a bid to stop the relationship, Iyer decides to travel with his wife to the Middle East.

As the story unfolds, Iyer’s rigid views are challenged by a series of comical and eye-opening incidents that expose him to new perspectives. The film cleverly uses sarcasm and humor to critique outdated values, creating a fresh narrative that resonates with today’s world.

Iyer in Arabia stars Mukesh, Urvashi, Dhyan Sreenivasan, Shine Tom Chacko, Durga Krishna, Biju Sopanam, and Jaffar Idukki in key roles. Written and directed by M.A. Nishad, the film is produced by Wealth I Productions. The musical score is composed by Anand Madhusoodanan.

Fans of comedy and drama can catch this hilarious tale of tradition versus modernity when Iyer in Arabia starts streaming on Sun NXT from May 16.