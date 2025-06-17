Samantha Angry on Paps Outside Her Gym: Watch Viral Video

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has shifted her base to Mumbai, and those who follow the superstar actress will know this fact. After the success of her debut production, Subham, Samantha moved to the financial capital of India. Most likely, Raj and DK's Rakt Brahmand will feature Samantha next. Even though details around the show are not fully known, Samantha will be playing one of the crucial characters in this Netflix series.

Samantha Miffed at Reporters Outside Her Gym

Apart from Rakt Brahmand, Samantha has Maa Inti Bangaram from her production house, and the release date of this project is also not known yet. Since Samantha arrived in Mumbai, paparazzi have been all over her. The actress has been quite open about the issues that she's facing of late, and even though she poses for the paps with a smile on most days, there could be some bad days for the actress as well.

One such incident took place earlier on Tuesday, where paps were all over Samantha as she stepped out from a gym session in Mumbai. It could definitely be suffocating for any star actor/actress to be surrounded by cameras and paparazzi all the time. The actress seemingly lost her cool and also appeared visibly irritated by the sight of paps. Samantha could also be heard saying, "Stop it, guys!" to all the cameras and people around her.

She quickly rushed, looking miffed, and shut the door. While some may deem this act as rude, it's important to note that celebrities are also individuals first, and they need their space, especially on bad days like today for Samantha.