Salaar Telugu Theatrical Rights Sold For A Bomb Price

Rebel Star Prabhas' upcoming movie Salaar has a huge craze amongst the audience. Prabhas' fans have been eagerly waiting for the film. Expectations are riding high on the project.

According to a few trade reports, the film's Telugu theatrical rights have been sold for a whopping amount of Rs 175 cr in the Telugu States. The film should earn Rs 300 cr in Telugu to become a breakeven project. That alone will ensure all the distributors will be able to recover their investment.

It remains to be seen how much Salaar will earn by the end of its theatrical run.

The film is directed by Prashanth Neel. Salaar will be released in various languages. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on December 22, 2023.