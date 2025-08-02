Rashmika Secretly Watched Kingdom for BF Vijay Deverakonda!

Vijay Deverakonda can finally feel relief after receiving overwhelmingly positive reports, as his new film Kingdom ends his long-standing losing streak and initiates a winning run. Despite the release rush and not many people knowing much about the movie, Kingdom opened up to mostly positive reports, and the same is being reflected in the movie's collections.

Following the positive reports about Kingdom, Rashmika Mandanna, who was rumored to be Vijay's girlfriend, took to social media to express her love and appreciation for the film. "Manam Kottinam" was what she said in the end, to which Vijay also replied with the same phrase on X (formerly Twitter).

So, does this mean Rashmika watched the movie despite her busy shooting schedule? In a recent interview, Kingdom movie producer Naga Vamsi leaked the information. Vamsi said that Rashmika wanted to watch the movie in Sri Ramulu first, but owing to security reasons, she couldn't. The producer later confirmed that the actress, in fact, did watch, but in disguise.

According to Vamsi, Rashmika secretly watched the movie at Bhramarambha theater without attracting anyone's attention. This statement from the producer will create much more excitement in fans, and they will be expecting Vijay and Rashmika to make an official announcement soon.