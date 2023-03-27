Ram Charan's Next Movie Titled As Game Changer

Sri Venkateswara Creations announced the title of Global Star Ram Charan' upcoming movie RC 15 on his birthday today March 27.

Global Star Ram Charan's birthday today has been made special with the announcement of the title of RC15. Sri Venkateswara Creations which has locked the title as Game Changer.

Director Shankar has chosen a classy title that suits Mega Power Star's character in the pan-India movie. The title is extremely appealing and makes the audience believe that the hero's character will be larger-than-life and transformative. Producer Dil Raju is making the film on a massive scale which also marks the 50th film of the SVC production house.

The title video was released on Monday morning...