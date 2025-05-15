Prabhas vs. Allu Arjun: Bollywood Race Heats Up, Jr.NTR, Ram Charan Behind!

There is no doubt in saying that Prabhas is the biggest name in Indian cinema right now. Thanks to the impact of Bahubali, Prabhas' stardom has skyrocketed, and he has managed to reach the North Indian audiences with ease. Since the release of Bahubali, Prabhas' movies have taken stupendous openings in the Hindi belt; even his flop films have raked in great box-office numbers.

Take Saaho, for instance. The movie was declared a flop in the Telugu states, but it ended up being one of the biggest hits up North. Even Adipurush took gigantic openings on the first day. Both Salaar and Kalki: 2898 A.D. also took good numbers during their theatrical run. If there is any other Tollywood star who can think of beating Prabhas at the North Indian box office, one might have to look out for options.

Big stars such as Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, and Jr. NTR, who have all delivered blockbusters in the South, have consistently failed to resonate with audiences in North India. While Allu Arjun made an exception with Pushpa-1 and 2, it remains to be seen if he will be revered the same way for his upcoming science fiction action adventure under the direction of Atlee.

But it's safe to say that after Prabhas, Allu Arjun is definitely leading the race big time when it comes to leaving an impact on the North Indian audiences. Both his Pushpa movies cemented him in the hearts of movie fans from the Hindi-speaking belt, and it won't be an understatement to say that Allu Arjun's films going forward will be awaited with bated breath.

It's also important to note that Allu Arjun's stardom peaked because of Pushpa, and if he manages to pull the same amount of audiences to the theaters with other genre films, then it will be a stupendous achievement. Other stars like Ram Charan and Jr. NTR, on the other hand, have fallen behind.

Ram Charan's Game Changer is an outright disaster across the country. Even Jr.NTR attempted to impress North audiences with Devara but failed in doing so. However, Jr.NTR has a golden chance with War 2. He is playing the antagonist opposite Hrithik Roshan, and the movie is all set to take a bumper opening on August 14th this year.

It remains to be seen who out of Allu Arjun, Jr.NTR, and Ram Charan will make their mark like how Prabhas did with the North Indian fans.