Prabhas Signs Next Movie With Top Tamil Director: Deets Inside

Prabhas has become a pan-Indian sensation with the Baahubali franchise. The underperformance of his post-Baahubali movies at the box office has made him struggle. Prabhas' last three films - Saaho, Radhe Shyam and Adipurush - turned out to be the biggest flops in his career.

Murmurs are doing the rounds that Prabhas is looking forward to associating with Tamil director Atlee. It is said that Atlee recently met Prabhas to narrate a story. Prabhas hasn't given any confirmation to Atlee as yet.

Atlee is getting busy with projects. Currently, he is working on Varun Dhawan's film. He is awaiting the release of Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan, which is scheduled to release in the theatres on September 7, 2023. Probably, Prabhas-Atlee's project might be on hold until the duo becomes free from their current projects.

On the career front, Prabhas will next be seen in Salaar, which is helmed by Prashanth Neel of KGF fame. Salaar is all set to arrive in theatres on September 28, 2023. We hope Salaar will bring Prabhas back into the success track.

