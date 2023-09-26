Prabhas, Nayanthara Feature Together In This Movie: Deets Inside

Rebel Star Prabhas and Nayanthara are all set to feature together for the first time in 16 years in Manchu Vishnu's Kannappa. Prabhas will be essaying the role of Lord Shiva whereas Nayanthara is likely to play Maa Parvati.

The regular shooting of 'Kannappa' is set to begin soon. The makers are planning to release the film next year. The movie is based on the life of Bhakta Kannappa, an ardent devotee of Lord Shiva.

The screenplay is being penned by the accomplished writers Burra Sai Madhav and Paruchuri Gopalakrishna.