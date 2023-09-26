Salaar's Release Date Locked!

Rebel Star Prabhas' upcoming movie Salaar, which was supposed to release this week, has been postponed due to pending VFX work.

The buzz on social media suggests that Salaar is all set to be released in theatres on December 22 this year.

Salaar is all set to have an epic box office clash with Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki.

The makers of Salaar will be making an official announcement about the new release date of the film in two to three days.

Salaar is directed by Prashanth Neel. The film is produced by Vijay Kiragandur under the banner Hombale Films.

The film will also feature Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, Jagapathi Babu and Sriya Reddy.

