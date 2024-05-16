Prabhas' Kalki 2898 AD Audio Rights Sold for Record Price!

In a recent development, Saregama, the pioneer in the music industry, has bagged the audio rights for the much-awaited film 'Kalki 2898 AD'. The official Twitter handle of the music label announced the news, expressing excitement about joining forces with the stellar team behind the movie.

'Kalki 2898 AD', directed by Nag Ashwin, is a blend of mythology and sci-fi elements. The film stars Prabhas in the lead role and boasts an ensemble cast including Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan, Disha Patani, Rajendra Prasad, and Pasupathy in crucial roles. Renowned music composer Santosh Narayanan will compose the tunes for this futuristic sci-fi drama.

The team has already kickstarted promotions for the film through the Indian Premier League (IPL). An introduction video featuring Amitabh Bachchan's character has set high expectations among fans. While official details about the lucrative audio rights deal are yet to emerge, 'Saregama' took to their official account on 'X' and announced the collaboration. The acquisition by Saregama South signals the film's anticipation and potential.

'Kalki 2898 AD' is scheduled for a grand release on June 27 in multiple languages. Produced by Aswani Dutt, the film promises to be a cinematic spectacle, blending mythology with futuristic elements. Fans eagerly await more updates about the highly anticipated movie.