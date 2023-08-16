Prabhas' Fans Warn Salaar Team To Wake Up: Deets Inside
Rebel Star Prabhas' forthcoming film Salaar is one of the most awaited films of the year. Salaar: The Ceasefire is scheduled to release in theatres on September 28, 2023.
There are only 45 days left for the film to hit the big screens. Prabhas' fans are making tweets on social media with the hashtag #WakeUpTeamSalaar.
The fans out there are upset that there are no updates about the big film. The makers haven't unleashed anything since the teaser, which was released on July 6, 2023.
Check out the tweets:
#WakeUpTeamSALAAR
Just 40 days kuda leduu sirr ..
#WakeUpTeamSALAAR
Update ivara Saami #WakeUpTeamSALAAR #Prabhas
