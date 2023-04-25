Pooja Hegde Unlucky, Samyuktha Menon Lucky For Tollywood

Pooja Hegde and Samyuktha Menon are established as well as leading female stars receiving the highest remuneration in Tollywood. It's a known fact that, for any female star, there won't be a long career in films. Any popular female star will fade out within five to six years of their career.

A year back, Pooja Hegde used to be the first choice for every filmmaker. All A-lister male stars were also happy to collaborate with her. Now, Pooja Hegde seems to be fizzling out as she is facing consecutive back-to-back flops right from Prabhas' Radhe Shyam to Salman Khan's Kisi Ki Bhai Kisi Jaan. Pooja Hegde was a lucky gem to a few films like Maharshi, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, Most Eligible Bachelor and among others.

Netizens are calling Pooja Hegde as an Iron leg now.

People are hailing Samyuktha Menon as the golden leg for Tollywood, as she delivered a couple of hits such as- Kalyan Ram's Bimbisara, Dhanush's SIR, Pawan Kalyan's Bheemla Nayaka and Sai Dharam Tej's Virupaksha.

In this context, Pooja Hegde is the unlucky name and Samyuktha Menon is the luckiest star in the Telugu film industry. We agree that the success ratio of the film totally depends on the content of the film rather than cast or crew of film. What's your take on this?

