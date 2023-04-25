YS Sharmila Granted Conditional Bail By Nampally Court

Hyderabad: YSR Telangana Party (YSRTP) leader YS Sharmila was granted conditional bail by Nampally Court on Tuesday. The Magistrate after hearing the counsels on both sides the Magistrate granted bail where she had to furnish two sureties and pay a fine of Rs 30,000.

A Hyderabad court on Monday sent her to judicial custody for 14 days for assaulting police personnel on duty. After the court pronounced its order on Monday night, she was shifted to Chanchalguda Jail where she was supposed to be in judicial custody till May 8. She will be released in the evening today after the formalities are completed.

YS Sharmila's counsel told the court that only the videos of Sharmila hitting were shown repeatedly, but what happened before and after the incident was not shown. YS Sharmila called upon the party ranks to take up state-wide agitation on behalf of YSRTP in protest against the behavior of the state government and the police.

YS Vijayamma visited YS Sharmila in Chanchalguda Jail on Tuesday. Speaking to the media after meeting her she alleged that the Telangana government was playing with students' lives, and was it wrong to question the government for such acts, she decried. She said that police were being overtly zealous in their actions and Sharmila was illegally arrested. " Not just that they also prevented her from conducting a padayatra. Does she not have the freedom to move freely," Vijayamma asked. "Sharmila entered politics for the sake of the people and is fighting to uphold the ideals of the late Dr. YSR. Is questioning the government our fault, and how long will questioners be suppressed, " Vijayamma asked.