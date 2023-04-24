New Delhi: Disposing off the Telangana pending bills matter, the Supreme Court on Monday observed that the pending bills should be returned ‘as soon as possible’ to give effect to the first proviso of the Article 200 of the Indian Constitution.

The bench comprising CJI DY Chandrachud and Justice PS Narasimha heard the plea filed by the Telangana government seeking directions to the state's governor to clear 10 bills that have been passed by the Assembly but were pending with the Governor’s office.

During the hearing, the Solicitor General Tushar Mehta informed that all the pending bills had been given assent and cleared by the Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan. He told the court that he had received a communication from the Governor’s secretary.

Meanwhile, the senior advocate Dushyant Dave, who represented the Telangana government, told the court that, “The elected legislators are at the mercy of the governors.” He requested the court pass directions ‘once and for all’ in this matter. Dave further said the bills are being assented within one week in Madhya Pradesh “but in Telangana this is happening.”

