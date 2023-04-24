TS SET 2022 Results to be Declared Tomorrow

Hyderabad: The results of the Telangana State Eligibility Test (TS SET) 2022 will be declared on April 25, according to a press release from Osmania University.

Candidates can check their results on the TS-SET website as the authorities will start uploading it from 8 am onwards on Tuesday. You are required to enter the hall ticket number and date of birth to download a scorecard.

The qualified candidates will be informed on the official website about the certificate verification schedule, the release added.

Nearly 40,000 candidates out of 50,256 registered candidates had appeared for the TS TET exam conducted in March and a total of 2,857 candidates were qualified, it added.

