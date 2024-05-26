Samyuktha Faces Backlash for Supporting SRH

Malayalam actress Samyuktha Menon has found herself at the center of an online storm for an unexpected reason - her support for the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) team in the Indian Premier League (IPL). A rising star in Tollywood, Samyuktha has been a regular at IPL venues, cheering on SRH and interacting with fans. However, a section of social media users has questioned her decision to support the Hyderabad-based franchise after she was spotted at Chepauk during the crucial eliminator against Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Friday.

As Samyuktha hails from Kerala, certain users have questioned her roots and her reason behind supporting the Telugu team. Some critics have even gone as far as accusing Samyuktha of supporting SRH to gain attention and potentially secure film offers in the Telugu industry. This claim is baseless.

The actress has the right to support any team she chooses, regardless of her regional affiliation. In the spirit of the IPL, where players from different states and countries come together, fans should be free to cheer for any team they wish.

The IPL has long been celebrated as a unifying force that brings together fans from across the country. Attempts to impose restrictions based on regional affiliations go against the very essence of the tournament. Samyuktha has every right to support any franchise she wants. It is unfortunate that she has been targeted for this bizarre reason.