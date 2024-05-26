Dad-to-be Ranveer Singh's Epic Reaction for Deepika Paudkone's Latest Pics

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are a beloved Bollywood couple. They often express their love for each other publicly. Recently, Deepika Padukone looked stunning in a yellow dress, showing off her baby bump. Ranveer Singh responded to his wife's photos, and his comments are absolutely heartwarming.

On Instagram Stories, Ranveer shared pictures of Deepika, referring to her as his sunshine and expressing his admiration for her. He also mentioned protecting her from the evil eye, showing just how much he cares for her.

The couple's impending bundle of joy, due in September, has fans eagerly anticipating the arrival. Deepika's chic style and adorable baby bump have caused a frenzy on social media.

On the work front, Ranveer Singh will be seen in "Singham Again," where he will reprise his role as Simmba, alongside Deepika Padukone. He is also set to star in "Don 3" with Kiara Advani.

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone is filming for Rohit Shetty’s "Singham Again," where she plays a police officer named Shakti Shetty. She will also be seen in "Kalki 2898 AD" alongside Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, and Disha Patani, with the movie aiming for a June 27 release this year.