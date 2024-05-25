Man who killed son-in-law in Bihar nabbed from Delhi

New Delhi, May 25 (IANS) A 42-year-old man from Bihar's Chhapra has been arrested here for shooting dead his son-in-law, who married his daughter without his consent, right on a road in the state, Delhi Police's Crime Branch said on Saturday.

The accused was identified as Dharamvir Jairam Giri.

According to police, a tip-off was recently received that an accused in a sensational murder case in Bihar occasionally comes to Delhi.

"Acting on the inputs, technical surveillance was also mounted. The team developed information and were able to track the presence of the accused in Geeta Colony in Delhi," Deputy Commissioner of Police, Crime, Rakesh Pawariya said.

A trap was laid and Giri was apprehended near the SDM Office in the area. On interrogation, Giri disclosed that he had tried to prevent his daughter from marrying his son-in-law, Surajkant Giri, who had already been married earlier.

"Due to this, the victim and accused had frequent quarrels in the past and there were 6 criminal cases registered under different sections of law, against the accused. When the victim did not pay any heed, Giri and his associates killed him," the DCP said.

The DCP said that action was initiated against Giri and he was arrested under Section 41.1 (A) of the Cr.P.C.

"Information has been shared with Bihar Police. He is a fearless/dictatorial person in his village. His daughter got married without his consent. Therefore, he murdered Surajkant Giri by shooting him in the head openly on the road,” the DCP added.

