Pooja Hegde Item Song In Guntur Karam?

Director Trivikram Srinivas' Guntur Karam features Superstar Mahesh Babu and Sree Leela in the lead roles. For those who are unversed, Pooja Hegde was supposed to play the leading lady in the movie.

Due to some unknown reasons, Pooja Hegde has been removed from the film. Sree Leela replaced her.

But the producer of Guntur Karam had already paid advance to Pooja for her role in the film. Trivikram Srinivas is said to be planning to compensate the heroine.

If you are wondering, how, Trivikram is planning an item song with Pooja at the centre to make the best use of her talent and the producer's money.

Guntur Karam is produced by S. Radha Krishna under Haarika & Hassine Creations.Besides Mahesh Babu,Guntur Karam also stars Sreeleela, Meenakshi Chaudhary, and Jagapathi Babu.