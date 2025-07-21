Pawan Kalyan's HHVM Press Meet Disappoints Media with No Q&A

Actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan held a sudden press meet today, just days ahead of the release of his much-anticipated film Hari Hara Veera Mallu, slated to hit theatres on July 24.

The press event, held with no prior announcement, drew a massive turnout of journalists and media personnel, all eager to hear from the star and pose their questions. However, the event took an unexpected turn.

Pawan Kalyan opened the meet with a speech in which he passionately expressed his unwavering support for the film’s producer, A.M. Ratnam. The actor assured the press and fans that he would stand by Ratnam "at all costs"—a gesture that has been widely appreciated by fans and industry insiders alike.

Despite the strong opening and emotional appeal, the event ended on a disappointing note for the media. To everyone’s surprise, Pawan Kalyan concluded his address and left the venue without taking a single question.

The lack of a Q&A session—considered the core purpose of a press meet—has sparked speculation. Critics and fans alike are now questioning whether the actor is avoiding potential controversies or simply uncomfortable fielding media queries at this sensitive time.

As anticipation for Hari Hara Veera Mallu continues to build, this sudden and unconventional press meet has left more questions than answers in its wake.