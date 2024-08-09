Pawan Kalyan's Comments Spark Fury Among Allu Arjun Fans!

As the Tollywood industry evolves, the rivalry among fans of top heroes continues to intensify. A recent rift between two prominent Tollywood stars has gone viral. Pawan Kalyan, a Tollywood star and the Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, made comments about recent films, stating that "nowadays, heroes are playing roles of smugglers" during an event.

The remarks seem to target Allu Arjun, who played a smuggler in the film "Pushpa." This has infuriated Allu Arjun’s fans. They came is their favorite actors support saying that he just played a role and he is a better person in real life. The actor has already faced significant trolling during and after his election campaign, and his fans are upset that their favorite hero is being treated unfairly, even within his own family.

Adding to the tension is the fact that Allu Arjun and Pawan Kalyan are relatives, which has fueled further chaos and fan wars. The situation highlights the passionate and often tumultuous nature of Tollywood fandom.