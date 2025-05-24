Pawan Kalyan Feeling Insecure? Hari Hara Veera Mallu Sympathy Act Backfires

Andhra Pradesh Cinematography Minister Kandula Durgesh made sensational comments recently about an alleged lobby in Tollywood that's out to tarnish Hari Hara Veera Mallu, AP Deputy CM's upcoming movie.

Hari Hara Veera Mallu has been in the works for more than four years, and even Pawan fans don't have many expectations for the film. Kandula Durgesh alleging that the theater strike was called only to affect Hari Hara Veera Mallu doesn't make much sense.

In today's meeting, the film chamber announced that there will be no strike, and even before this meeting, news doing the rounds around the film circle is that a compromise will be reached and theaters won't be shut down. The same happened today. Also, the release date for Hari Hara Veera Mallu was announced much later, and hence to even think that someone in Tollywood is out to take down Pawan's film is illogical.

Now, Pawan Kalyan showcases his dictatorial mindset by sending a press release in which he claimed that none of the people from the film industry came to meet CM Chandrababu Naidu for discussions. Instead, he said thanks to the "return gift" given to him by Tollywood, which is the theater controversy that took place.

This message also suggests that Pawan believes someone is conspiring against him and his upcoming film. However, the reality is entirely different. Pawan also revealed that going forward, no individual person should be allowed to meet the government, and all discussions will be made via the specific committee member that was appointed.

Looking at all this, it won't be a surprise to say that the Deputy CM is trying to turn Tollywood's attention to his film, Hari Hara Veera Mallu. Krish Jagarlamudi walked out of the project, and AM Rathnam's son, the film producer, stepped in to complete it.

Barring one song, the promotional material that was released so far didn't stir much interest among audiences, and it looks like Pawan Kalyan decided to take things into his hands by criticizing the film industry heads over a completely unrelated issue and gaining sympathy from his fans.

It is easy to understand the situation, and despite the minimal attention that "Hari Hara Veera Mallu" receives from this drama, it ultimately will not be sufficient to make the movie a hit.