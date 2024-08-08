Naga Chaitanya and Shobita Engaged? Here's what it is!

The news of Naga Chaitanya and Shobita Dhulipala's engagement is taking the internet by storm. However, there has been no official announcement from the couple or their families. Naga Chaitanya married Samantha in 2017, and they mutually announced their divorce in 2021. Netizens speculate that Chaitanya's ex-wife, Samantha, is subtly expressing her displeasure about this potential engagement through her social media posts.

Despite the lack of official confirmation, it is rumored that the couple is set to get engaged today (August 8) at their residence, with family members in attendance. The buzz suggests that Nagarjuna is expected to announce the news publicly. Following Naga Chaitanya and Samantha's divorce, rumors of Chaitanya and Shobita's relationship have been circulating for some time, as the two have been spotted together on numerous occasions. A picture of them vacationing together in Europe recently went viral, eliciting mixed reactions from the public.