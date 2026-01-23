Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu Dominates Box Office, Crosses 5.2 Million Ticket Sales

Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu, headlined by Megastar Chiranjeevi, is continuing its strong run at the box office and is all set for another impressive weekend in theatres. Directed by Anil Ravipudi, the family entertainer remains the preferred choice among Telugu audiences even in its second week of release.

As per the latest reports, the film has crossed a remarkable milestone by selling over 5.2 million tickets on platforms like BookMyShow and the District India app. This phenomenal response has helped Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu emerge as the highest ticket-selling film of the current Sankranthi season, underlining its massive appeal.

Chiranjeevi’s screen presence and box-office pull have once again proven unstoppable, with the veteran star living up to his reputation as the industry’s “Box Office King.” The film’s sustained momentum reflects strong word of mouth and repeat audiences.

The big-budget entertainer is produced by Sahu Garapati and Sushmita Konidela under the banners of Shine Screens and Gold Box Entertainments. Nayanthara plays the female lead, while Victory Venkatesh makes a special cameo appearance, adding further star value to the film.