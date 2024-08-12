Mahesh Babu Cheers on 'Committee Kurrollu' in his tweet!

Mega Princess Niharika Konidela makes her debut as a producer with 'Committee Kurrollu,' which was released on August 10. Despite featuring new actors, the film continues to draw audiences to the theater and perform well at the box office. Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu took to his social media to appreciate Niharika and the team, congratulating them and expressing his intention to watch the movie soon.

The movie has been receiving praise from both audiences and celebrities, while also maintaining strong collections. 'Committee Kurrollu' hit theaters with a bang on Friday, introducing 11 new heroes and 4 new heroines. The film grossed 1.63 crores on its first day and is expected to collect even more. During the promotions, Niharika mentioned that producing this movie was one of the best decisions she has ever made.

Mahesh Babu's tweet: