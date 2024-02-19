Latest Update On Salaar Part 2

Rebel star Prabhas’ Salaar was a smash hit at the box office last year. Currently, the film is available on Netflix for streaming. Salaar Part 1 got a huge response even on OTT.

People have assumed that the makers would start Salaar part 2 soon. We are hearing reports that director Prashanth Neel would be taking some time to kickstart the second part. The film won’t go on floors anytime soon. However, the reason for this delay is yet to be known. Prabhas is occupied with his other movies like Raja Saab and Kalki 2898 AD.

Salaar Part 1 featured Shruti Haasan, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Jagapathi Babu, among others, seen in the key roles.