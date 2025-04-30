Kushita Kallapu in 3 Roses: Watch Glimpse

After the success of web series 3 Roses Season 1, the much-awaited Season 2 is all set to arrive. 3 Roses, featuring Eesha Rebba, Harsha Chemudu, Prince Cecil, Hema, Satyam Rajesh, and Kushita Kallapu in lead roles, is produced by popular filmmaker SKN under the Mass Movie Makers banner, with well-known director Maruthi as the showrunner. The script is written by Ravi Namburi and Sandeep Bolla, and Kiran K. Karavalla has directed the new season.

Today, a special teaser featuring actress Kushita Kallapu from Season 2 was released. Her character looks bold, strong, and stylish—catching everyone’s attention. Kushita’s role is expected to be one of the highlights of the season. Producer SKN, who is known for supporting Telugu talent, has given her an important role in the series.

Kushita is already popular on social media, and her role in this season is designed to connect well with young audiences, featuring fresh and viral content. Earlier, a teaser featuring Eesha Rebba from Season 2 also received a great response. 3 Roses Season 2 will be streaming soon on aha OTT.