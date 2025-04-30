TS 10th Class Results 2025 Delayed!

As per news, the TS BSE has announced that SSC Public Examinations 2025 results are to be made public at 2:15 PM today. The results initially were to come out at 1 PM but have been changed due to shifting of schedule.

News suggests that the delay is due to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy's presence at an event in Vijayawada. He will reach Shamshabad at around 1 PM and then proceed to Ravindra Bharathi at 2:15 PM, where he will declare the Class X results.

How to Check Results

To view their results, students can follow these simple steps:

Visit the official TS BSE website at bse.telangana.gov.in

Click on the link for 'TS BSE Class 10th Result'

Enter your Exam Hall Ticket Number or Roll Number and Date of Birth

Your TS SSC marks memo 2025 will be displayed on the screen

Check your details and download the marks memo for future reference

Waiting for the Results

It is recommended that students monitor the official websites for updates. The results are likely to be uploaded shortly after the announcement.

Also read: TS SSC Results 2025 Today at 1 PM: Check 10th Class Results at bse.telangana.gov.in