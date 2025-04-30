Christina Applegate reveals her father, Robert Applegate has passed away

Los Angeles, April 30 (IANS) Hollywood actress Christina Applegate has shared that her father has passed away. The 53-year-old actress revealed that her father, Robert Applegate, died "a week ago".

She said, "My dad just passed away a week ago. This is the first time I’ve really cried. I think kind of, like, I wasn't allowing myself to have that yet. Too busy with this, too busy with that”.

Christina and her family actually "knew" her dad "was going to die", reports ‘Female First UK’.

The actress told JoAnna Garcia Swisher on the 'MeSsy' podcast, "Is that an excuse for not feeling? Because you know that someone's gonna go? And you've said your goodbyes?".

Christina subsequently opened up about her relationship with her dad. The actress said, "I didn't grow up with my dad. He and my mom separated when I was five months old, but he's been in my life ever since”.

As per ‘Female First UK’, meanwhile, Christina was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2021, and the actress recently revealed that she found herself "screaming" in pain amid her struggles with the autoimmune disease.

The film star said on the 'MeSsy' podcast, "I lay in bed screaming - like, the sharp pains, the ache, that squeezing”. Christina admitted that she now struggles to perform everyday tasks, including answering her phone and using her TV remote.

The actress shared, "I can't even pick up my phone sometimes because now it's travelled into my hands, so I'll, like, try to go get my phone or get my remote to turn on the TV or sometimes, I can't even hold them. I can't open bottles now”.

Christina also struggles to get out of bed in the morning, explaining that her bedroom floor feels like "lava".

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.