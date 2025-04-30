TS SSC Results 2025 Today at 1 PM: Check 10th Class Results at bse.telangana.gov.in

It’s official — the Telangana Class 10 (SSC) results will be announced today, April 30, at 1 PM. Chief Minister Revanth Reddy will release the results during an event at Ravindra Bharati in Hyderabad.

More than 5 lakh students who took the exams can check their results on the official website: bse.telangana.gov.in by entering their hall ticket number.

Check 10th Class Results 2025:

results.bsetelangana.org

results.bse.telangana.gov.in

bse.telangana.gov.in

Highlights of 10th Class Results and Marks Memo

Telangana SSC (Class 10) results will now show subject-wise marks and grades.

The earlier CGPA (Cumulative Grade Point Average) system has been scrapped.

Previously, students only received CGPA on their marks memos.

From now on, students will get detailed marks and grades for each subject.

This new system is similar to the CBSE format, which already follows subject-wise marks and grades.

About TS SSC Exam 2025

This year, the Class 10 exams were held from March 21 to April 4 at 2,650 exam centres across Telangana. A total of 5,09,403 students appeared — 2,58,895 boys and 2,50,508 girls from 11,547 schools.