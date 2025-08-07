Kingdom Box Office Collection: Vijay Deverakonda Film Needs a Miracle to Gross Rs.100 Crores?

Vijay Deverakonda released Kingdom amid high expectations, and the initial reviews did indicate that the film will have a sensational run at the cinemas until War 2 is released. But the situation soon turned grim for this ambitious action drama as collections started faltering after the first four days.

The makers and the hero did enough to promote the film in their limited time, but Kingdom might have failed to reach the masses across the Telugu states, and this is what could have led to its underperformance. On its seventh day, Kingdo managed to collect Rs.1.3 crores net, and its worldwide gross currently stands at Rs.72.55 crores, according to Sacnilk.

However, Kingdom could potentially redeem itself in its second week, given the absence of any significant Tollywood releases. If Kingdom manages to see an uptick in collections, it will be a big morale boost for the team who worked tirelessly for years to realize their dream of making a dramatic film with all the right intentions.

Additionally, the collections from the second weekend are crucial for Kingdom to determine whether it can surpass the Rs.100 crore worldwide gross. If it does, it will be Vijay Deverakonda's second film to do so, after Geeta Govindam.