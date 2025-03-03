Jr NTR’s Drastic Weight Loss: Drops 14 Kgs for Prashanth Neel's Dragon

NTR is once again proving his dedication to his craft with a remarkable physical transformation for his upcoming film with director Prashanth Neel. According to reports, the actor has shed an impressive 14 kgs at the director’s request, showcasing his commitment to bringing authenticity to his roles.

This isn’t the first time NTR has undergone a drastic change for a film. Back in 2007, during the making of Yamadonga, he underwent liposuction to lose nearly 25 kgs, which completely transformed his look and marked a turning point in his career. Now, under Neel’s direction, a similar transformation is taking shape once again.

Although NTR has maintained a fit physique in recent years, this level of weight loss could present him in an entirely new avatar. Whether this transformation is for a specific sequence requiring him to appear exceptionally lean or part of a complete image overhaul remains to be seen.

Fans are eagerly anticipating his new look in this high-profile project, which promises to showcase NTR like never before. With Prashanth Neel’s signature intense storytelling and NTR’s dedication, expectations are soaring for this much-awaited film.