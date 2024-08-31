Jr NTR Fulfills Mom Shalini’s Dream, Takes Her to Udupi Sri Krishna Matha Temple

Telugu superstar Jr. NTR recently visited the revered Udupi Sri Krishna Matha Temple, accompanied by his loved ones, including his wife Pranathi, family, and close friends. This special journey was a long-held dream of his mother, Shalini Nandamuri's, and Jr. NTR made it a reality just in time for her birthday on September 2nd.

Joining him on this auspicious occasion were his friends, Kannada star Rishabh Shetty and acclaimed director Prashanth Neel, who helmed the blockbuster film KGF. Jr. NTR expressed his gratitude to them for their presence, which made the experience even more special.

In a heartfelt post, Jr. NTR thanked @VKiragandur sir for his support in making this trip possible. He also acknowledged the presence of his dear friend @rishabshettyofficial, whose support meant the world to him.

Jr. NTR's wife Pranathi was also by his side, making the moment even more special. The couple's presence together added to the joy of fulfilling Jr. NTR's mother, Shalini Nandamuri's, dream.

Jr. NTR's gesture is a testament to the importance of family and fulfilling loved ones' wishes. This poignant moment will surely be etched in their hearts forever."