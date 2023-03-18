Huge Demand For Prabhas' Salaar Theatrical Rights in Telugu States

Prabhas' upcoming movie Salaar is one of the most awaited films of this decade. The film has been in the news for a long time. Salaar is helmed by Prashanth Neel. Expectations are sky-high because of Prashanth Neel and Prabhas' next-level combination.

Reports are doing the rounds that there is a huge demand for theatrical rights in the Telugu states for this out-and-out action entertainer.

Prabhas' Salaar is going to score a record-setting figure in Andhra Pradesh, where theatrical rights are said to have been sold for Rs 100 cr already. Shruti Haasan will be seen as the leading lady in the film.

The film will be released in September this year.