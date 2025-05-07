Natural Star Nani's latest movie, HIT: The Third Case, is unstoppable at the box office. Since its release, the film has garnered overwhelmingly positive reviews, quickly becoming the biggest hit in Nani's career. It didn't take much time for the movie to collect Rs.100 crores. HIT 3 was the quickest Nani movie to cross the 100 crore mark at the box office.

Nani's film performed exceptionally well at the overseas box office, and the numbers that HIT 3 received over there were a major factor in the movie's overall performance. Nani has a powerful pull on overseas audiences, and nearly every single movie of his would attract many eyeballs.

But the problem comes with single screens, and this is where HIT 3 faltered, especially during the weekdays. People from cities like Hyderabad and Vizag flocked to the screens, providing HIT 3 and Tollywood with a much-needed surge in theatrical collections.

However, there have been reports of the movie tanking at the box office in various centers across Ceded, Guntur, and other regions. The actor should also try to attract audiences from these areas to the theaters, as the film's violence may have kept people away.

On Day 6, HIT: The Third Case had a moderate performance, collecting just Rs. 2.75 crores. This achievement brings the film's domestic collections to Rs.59 crores, and Nani's next target is breaking Saripodha Sanivaram's domestic record. The film's potential to surpass Saripodha Sanivaram's domestic record is uncertain, given the significant decline in collections.

Furthermore, the fact that there are two fresh and new films coming to the theaters this Friday, Subham and Single, will create a further dent in HIT 3's box-office collections over the weekend. Nani did his part to promote the film, and his work resulted in a stupendous push to the film's first week collections.

The second week is where the film should stand on its merit, and even though HIT:3 managed well in this department, it might run out of steam by this Friday.