PrabhasHanu: Imanvi Ismail's social media explodes overnight!

Prabhas's new project, directed by Hanu Raghavapudi, was launched yesterday with a Pooja ceremony. Produced by Mythri Makers, this big-budget film is a passionate love story set in the politically charged 1940s.

Before the Pooja ceremony, various top actresses, including Alia Bhatt and Mrunal Thakur, were rumoured to be romancing Prabhas. However, to the audience's surprise, a new face, Imanvi Ismail, was introduced as the female lead. With no prior announcement about the lead role, fans were shocked to see Imanvi at the ceremony.

Following the announcement, netizens became curious about the new actress and explored her social media profiles. Fans quickly discovered her account, leading to a surge in her followers. In just one day, her follower count skyrocketed from 6 lakhs to 7 lakhs. Making her debut with PAN India star Prabhas is a significant milestone for the 29-year-old actress.

Imanvi Ismail, known as Imanvi, hails from New Delhi and is renowned for her dance videos on YouTube and Instagram. She is a trained Kuchipudi and Bharatanatyam dancer and also an expert in Western dance. Her dance videos have won the hearts of audiences across Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, and other languages, with her 'Kurchini Madathapetti' dance video particularly resonating with Telugu viewers.

In addition to her impressive dance moves, Imanvi has garnered praise from her social media fans for her expressive performances and gestures. Notably, she also completed an MBA program and worked in the corporate world before transitioning to her artistic career.



