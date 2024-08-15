Double Ismart lands major OTT deal!

Double Ismart, starring Ram Pothineni, Sanjay Dutt, and Kavya Thapar, was released today, August 15. It is a sequel to the sensational hit Ismart Shankar, directed by Puri Jagannadh. With high expectations, the movie was released in theatres today. After its release, the fans already started celebrating, as it is a super hit.

With the existing hype because of Ismart Shankar since 2019, Double Ismart had massive competition among the OTT platforms, with enormous prices. Amazon Prime already has digital rights for South Indian languages, with a whopping Rs 33 crores. This movie will be released on ITT after its theatrical run.

The Hindi version of the movie has yet to receive any updates on its OTT release, as the deals still need to be done. With Mani Sharmas's music direction, the movie entertained the audience in the theatres despite its flop talk.

Also, read the Thangalaan movie review & rating!