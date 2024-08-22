Tollywood's Most Awaited: Devara Beats Pushpa 2

The Tollywood fandom is abuzz with anticipation as Junior NTR's "Devara" and Allu Arjun's "Pushpa-2" dominate the top spots in the most awaited movies list. With "Pushpa-2" initially slated for an August 15 release now postponed to year-end, all eyes are fixed on "Devara" as the next big thing.

According to Ormax Media's latest survey, which compiled data until August 15th, 2024, "Devara" reigns supreme, followed closely by "Pushpa-2" and other highly anticipated films.

Meanwhile, Prabhas' "Spirit", Pawan Kalyan's "OG", and "Jai Hanuman" are also generating immense hype, with expected releases lined up for next year.