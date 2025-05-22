Deepika Padukone Exits Prabhas' Spirit: Mrunal or Rashmika Next?

Sandeep Reddy Vanga is actively fixing the cast and hunting locations for his next movie with Prabhas. The decision by Sandeep to pair Deepika Padukone with Prabhas delighted Prabhas' fans. But rumors are rife that the director decided not to proceed with Deepika.

Speculations suggest that Sandeep was uncomfortable with the actress's demand for only an 8-hour shoot time and a profit share, leading him to choose someone else. Now, the director begins his hunt for the heroine, and there are two names that are doing the rounds.

One is Rashmika Mandanna. Rashmika had already acted with Sandeep in Animal and has received widespread praise for her portrayal of Geetanjali. Animal was one of the rare movies where Rashmika could explore her acting potential and succeeded one hundred percent in doing so.

If Sandeep decides to bring Rashmika on board, it will be a comfortable combination, as Rashmika has the reputation of gelling well with the cast and crew of every single movie she is involved in. But Bollywood is yet to fully embrace the actress, and that's why Deepika would have been a better fit.

Another name circulating for Spirit is Mrunal Thakur. Already proven to be an exceptional actress down South with the likes of Sita Ramam and Hi Nanna, Mrunal is now trying to balance Bollywood films alongside Telugu cinema, just like Pooja Hegde.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who is obvious aboutout what he wants and expects out of his cast, might not find a better heroine than Mrunal. It will also be a refreshing sight for Prabhas fans to see him acting alongside Mrunal. It remains to be seen wll Sandeep Reddy VangaVanga will as the hype aroundaround Spirit soars with each passing day.