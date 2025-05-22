Kartik Aaryan wakes up to a dreamy beach view on the sets of ‘Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri’

Mumbai, May 22 (IANS) Kartik Aaryan, who is currently in Europe shooting for his upcoming film, ‘Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri,’ took to social media to give a glimpse into his peaceful morning.

Taking to his Instagram handle, the actor shared a stunning view of a serene beach, where he appears to be starting his day amidst nature’s calm before stepping into character. With the ocean in the backdrop and a calm vibe all around, Kartik’s post perfectly captured the charm of shooting in a picturesque location in Europe. Alongside the clip, the 'Dhamaka' actor wrote, “Waking up to this #TuMeriMainTeraMainTeraTuMeri.”

The video opens with Kartik Aaryan giving a quick glimpse of his background, capturing a cozy, early morning vibe. He then pans the camera around to reveal the breathtaking surroundings — a serene beach with soft waves, golden sand, and a peaceful atmosphere. The picturesque location perfectly reflects the calm before a busy day on the sets of his upcoming film.

On May 21, the actor had posted a video of himself walking with a suitcase. He was seen wearing a stylish black hoodie featuring a snake design on the back while holding a guitar. Sharing the video, Kartik wrote, “NaagZilla ka Hoodie pehen ke Aashiqui vaala guitar leke Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri shoot karne Main chala Ray.”

He had also posted a brief video capturing the stunning view from his flight window, offering a glimpse into the journey that lay ahead. “Here we go Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri," Kartik captioned the post.

“Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri” is helmed by director Sameer Vidwans, marking his second venture with Kartik Aaryan after the success of ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha.’ Backed by Dharma Productions, the film is slated to hit theatres on February 13, 2026. Interestingly, this project marks Kartik Aaryan’s first collaboration with Karan Johar.

