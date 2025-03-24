Court Box Office Collections Day 10: Nani’s Film Grosses Rs.50 Crores Worldwide!

Director Ram Jagadeesh's Court: State vs. A Nobody has been making waves in Telugu cinema over the past week. The film, which was made on a modest budget of Rs. 9 crores, amassed a whopping total of Rs. 50 crores worldwide.

The movie managed to achieve this feat on the 10th day of its release, and it is a big achievement for a movie of this scale. The audiences have thronged to the screens to watch this gripping courtroom drama that sheds light on issues like parenting and teenage love.

Produced by Tollywood star Nani's Wall Poster Cinema, the movie turned out to be a profitable venture for the makers, and it remains to be seen how much more it will collect in its final run. Right from the premieres and paid premiers, Court: State vs. A Nobody has been receiving rave responses from audiences.

The same turned out to be true when the movie was released in the theaters. Those who watched the movie loved the portrayal of a young love story. It is really difficult to convince audiences when a director decides to show teenage love, but both Roshan and Sridevi aced their roles to perfection.

Their love story is one of the reasons why people fell in love with the film. Mangapathi, a character played by actor Sivaji, is now being projected as one of the roles that will propel his career. Sivaji has made a comeback into movies after a long gap, and it's safe to say that he had started off with the right role.

Rs.50 crores is a big deal for a film like Court: State vs. A Nobody and Nani alongside every technician and cast involved in the movie must be lauded for their heartful efforts.