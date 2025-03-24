Summer Holidays 2025: Top 12 Visa-free travel destinations for Indians

Are you an Indian passport holder seeking a hassle-free international holiday this summer? Don't worry, we've got you covered! Here are the top 12 visa-free travel spots for Indian passport holders.

From Bali's beautiful beaches to South America's colourful cities, these spots have a special mix of culture, adventure, and relaxation. So pack your suitcase, grab your passport, and get ready to travel to these amazing visa-free spots!

1. Bali, Indonesia

Reckoned for its scenic beaches, temples, and rich culture, Bali is among the favourite destinations of Indian tourists. Since it has a visa-free regime for Indian visitors, Bali is a perfect place to unwind and relax during a summer vacation.

2. Thailand

From Bangkok's busy roads to Phuket and Koh Samui islands' idyllic settings, Thailand offers a little bit for everyone. Due to its visa-free regime for Indian tourists, Thailand is also a great place to visit.

3. Malaysia

From the vibrant streets of Kuala Lumpur to the stunning beaches of Langkawi, Malaysia is a cosmopolitan and vibrant destination. With its visa-free status for Indian nationals, Malaysia is ideal for travellers seeking culture and relaxation.

4. Singapore

This cosmopolitan city-state is a popular destination for Indian tourists. With its visa-free status for Indian nationals, Singapore is a great destination for a quick and hassle-free break.

5. Sri Lanka

Our neighbor to the south, Sri Lanka is a treasure trove of culture, history, and natural beauty. With its visa-free policy for Indian citizens, Sri Lanka is an ideal spot for a relaxing summer vacation.

6. Nepal

From the breathtaking Himalayas to the colourful city of Kathmandu, Nepal is a haven for nature enthusiasts. With its visa-free policy for Indians, Nepal is ideal for tourists seeking a combination of adventure and culture.

7. Bhutan

This small Himalayan kingdom is a gem for tourists. With its visa-free policy for Indians, Bhutan is a great destination for a laid-back and culturally stimulating holiday.

8. Cambodia

From the breathtaking temples of Angkor Wat to the lively city of Siem Reap, Cambodia is a treasure trove of culture. As it offers a visa-free facility to Indian nationals, Cambodia is a great destination for tourists.

9. Laos

This easy-going Southeast Asian nation is a nature lover's delight. With its visa-free facility for Indian citizens, Laos is ideal for those seeking a stress-free and culturally stimulating holiday.

10. Vietnam

From the beautiful beaches of Da Nang to the vibrant city of Hanoi, Vietnam is a treasure trove of culture and nature. With its visa-free stay for Indian visitors, Vietnam is the perfect destination for tourists.

11. Myanmar

This gorgeous Southeast Asian nation is a gem for tourists. With its visa-free stay for Indian citizens, Myanmar is a perfect place to relax and experience cultural richness.

12. Hong Kong

This cosmopolitan city-state is one of the Indian traveller's favourites. With its visa-free status for Indian nationals, Hong Kong is a great destination for a hassle-free weekend break.

Such visa-free places present an interesting mix of culture, adventure, and relaxation, which are ideal for your summer breaks. So delay not! Book your flight, set off your baggage, and prepare yourself to visit these wonderful places!

Also read: Eid al-Fitr 2025 on March 31, Holiday in India: Date, Importance, Traditions, and Celebrations