Chiranjeevi Humiliated As Bholaa Shankar Gets Washed Out

Megastar Chiranjeevi's Bholaa Shankar was released in theatres on August 12, 2023. The film was released a day after Rajinikanth's Jailer. It also competed with Akshay Kumar's OMG 2 and Sunny Deol's Gaddar 2. Chiranjeevi's movie is the only flop at the box office. The other three are doing very well.

Jailer has had an edge at the Telugu box office mainly because Bholaa Shankar is pathetic. If some trade reports are to be believed, Bholaa Shankar has been washed out from all theatres. Jailer's Telugu version is getting replaced in the US and across the Telugu States.

On the other hand, Jailer has collected a whopping $4 million in the US on the first weekend. The film has grossed more than Rs 200 crore (gross) so far, with lifetime expectancy currently being over Rs 300 crore.

Bholaa Shankar is directed by Meher Ramesh. Chiranjeevi performed well in his role, but the big cast of Keerthy Suresh, Tamannah, and Sushanth couldn't save the film due to the sloppy script.

According to film critic Manobala Vijayabalam, Chiru's film is going to be stamped out. Take a look at the tweet:

Chiranjeevi's movie getting washed out from the theatres in just two days of its release is a really big insult. It would be nice If Chiranjeevi focuses on doing straight Telugu movies instead of remakes.