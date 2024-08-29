Casting Couch Allegations: Shakeela's Shocking Comments on Tollywood

The Hema Committee report on the Malayalam film industry has shocked everyone in the country, highlighting the sexual harassment and exploitation that actresses face. Following this, various film actors came forward for justice, revealing the harassment and injustice they faced.

Regarding this issue, Shakeela, an actress, has made sensations by saying that sexual harassment in the film industry is not just a problem in Malayalam but also occurs in Tamil cinema. She has explicitly stated that Telugu cinema has an even greater prevalence of it. She says that instead of couch casting, the real problem in Bollywood is nepotism because those with a background in film impede the advancement of outsiders.

She also highlighted that harassment is even worse in the Tollywood industry, which caught everyone's attention. According to her, managers frequently ask artists if they're willing to change, and only those who say yes are offered opportunities in movies.

