August 2: A big day for movie releases!

After the sensational hit Kalki 2898 AD's release, there were no movie releases that excited the audience. Though there were a few solo releases, the theatres were dry for a long time. But this Friday, August 2, might be different with a lineup of exciting and other releases. Let's explore for more.

Shivam Bhaje's brilliant move of releasing it on August 1 reduces the competition. Ashwin Babu's goal is to blend crime thrillers with unconventional mythology facts. Though the movie's genre is exciting, it can result in the audience being in the theatre. We should wait for its release.

Allu Sirish is all set with his release 'Buddy' under a Chennai-based banner, Studio-Green, and the remake of Arya's 2021 Teddy. Allu Sirish has been relentlessly promoting the movie for the past two weeks. There have also been a few premieres in Andhra Pradesh, and if the movie's creators are to be believed, positive reviews for the film have been received.

Though there are no expectations for Raj Tarun's Tiragabadara Saami, the actor has two movies, Purushothamadu and Tiragabadara Saami. Viraaji, another film starring Varun Sandesh, will also be released in theatres on August 2, over a month after the release of his previous movie, Nindha.

On August 2, Veteran director Vijay Bhaskar released his son Sree Kamal's movie named Usha Parinayam. This duo's second collaboration after Jilebi is now ready to hit the theatres.

Bichagadu actor Vijay Anthony is ready for his comeback, Toofan, a Telugu adaptation of Mazhai Pidikatha Manithan. The actor started his promotion in Telugu, where he conducted many interviews in Hyderabad. As Bichagadu become a sensational hit in Telugu, we have to wait to see whether this reaches its peak or not.

Alanati Ramachadrudu will be released on August 2. Its low budget and scope, combined with its traditional name, are expected to attract a family audience. A few minor releases, Average Student Nani and Lorry, are in the race.

Janhvi Kapoor is now Tollywood's favourite heroine. Devara is releasing her Bollywood movie Ulajh, and Ajay Devgan - Tabu's movie Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha will be released on August 2. With such a wide range of films, one can only expect the results once they are released.