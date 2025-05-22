Allu Arjun-Atlee AA22: Deepika Padukone Ditches Prabhas for Icon Star?

For the past couple of days, Deepika Padukone has been dominating Telugu Twitter and social media owing to her movie choices. Rumors suggest that Deepika Padukone left Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Prabhas' Spirit. Apparently, Sandeep didn't like the demands put forth by the actress and chose to go with someone else for the role.

Rashmika Mandanna and Mrunal Thakur are leading the race for Deepika's replacement in Prabhas. Sandeep is yet to finalize the heroine for his prestigious project. On the other hand, Deepika is rumored to be playing the female lead in Allu Arjun and Atlee's prestigious science fiction action movie, produced by Sun Pictures on a whopping Rs.700 crore budget.

This news comes right after Deepika Padukone's exit reports started dominating social media. No official confirmation has been made, but it will be intriguing to see if Deepika Padukone chose to let go of Sandeep Reddy Vanga's spirit for Atlee's movie.

Atlee and Deepika Padukone had formerly worked together in Jawan. What was initially supposed to be a cameo ended up being a full-length role for Deepika, and fans have really loved the way Atlee showcased the actress in the movie. Deepika might have chosen AA22 over Spirit because she is familiar with the project.

But Prabhas and Deepika, too, had already worked in Kalki, even if it was for a brief time. More on the subject will be revealed in the coming days, but for now, Deepika Padukone's name is doing the rounds as the main lead in Allu Arjun's adventurous film with Atlee. Previously, Janhvi Kapoor's and Mrunal Thakur's names were also added as the leads in AA22.