Akira Nandan's Debut: All Set for Mega Launch of Pawan's Son?

When Pawan Kalyan announced his temple tour, everyone thought that it would be his solo trip down South India exploring different temples and understanding their heritage. However, Pawan had other plans. He brought his son Akira Nandan alongside his devotional trip and the images of the father-son duo have been doing the rounds on social media.

Scores of cinema fans who are reacting to their content have been ignoring Pawan Kalyan and putting their entire focus on his son, Akira Nandan. Akira’s height and looks have captured the fans’ interest and they demand a movie with him in the lead role.

Ever since the pictures started doing the rounds, Tollywood producers are reportedly willing to cast the youngster in a film soon. With the details yet to be finalized, it can be safe to assume that Akira Nandan’s Tollywood debut is confirmed and the project might just materialize soon.

A trending video of#AkiraNandan is taking social media by storm, exciting fans. With his striking presence Anticipation for his debut film is at its peak! Fans eagerly await to see

him follow in his father #PawanKalyan's footsteps on the big screen

Pawan Kalyan’s decision to take Akira Nandan’s alongside him paid off big time as his son managed to create waves on social media in no time. Whether Pawan did it deliberately or not, he has likely settled his son Akira’s future and with the fan base he enjoys, expectations will ride high on Pawan’s son right from the word “go”.

